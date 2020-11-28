Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 428.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $443.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.11 and its 200 day moving average is $444.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

