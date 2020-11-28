Natixis Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Natixis grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.07% of NVR worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in NVR by 400.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433 shares of company stock worth $6,133,908. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,120.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,782.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

