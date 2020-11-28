Natixis Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Natixis increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 1,274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,310 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

