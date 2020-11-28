Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $91.29 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

