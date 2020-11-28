Natixis Decreases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Natixis lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PPL were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.