Natixis Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 348,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $218.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.