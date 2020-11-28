Natixis Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,156 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

