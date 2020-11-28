Natixis Buys Shares of 125,244 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 60.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

