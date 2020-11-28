Natixis Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum China by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Yum China by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.40 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

