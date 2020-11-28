Natixis Buys 27,186 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 538.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Stryker were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 140.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

