Natixis Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,122,000 after acquiring an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

ODFL stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

