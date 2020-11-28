Natixis Acquires Shares of 21,699 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,212,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $306.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.