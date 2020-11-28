Natixis Acquires Shares of 117,832 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWPH opened at $129.71 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,768 shares of company stock worth $4,106,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

