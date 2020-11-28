Natixis Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Natixis bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.51% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $119.11 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

