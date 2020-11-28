Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 275.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

PINS stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $70.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,684,822 shares of company stock valued at $211,964,424.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

