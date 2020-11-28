Natixis Acquires 34,530 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.