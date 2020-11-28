Natixis Acquires 302,590 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.34% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,679. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.