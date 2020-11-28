Natixis Acquires 162,633 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 443.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

