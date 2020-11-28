National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.02% of National Bankshares worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $100,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.