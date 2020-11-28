Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NATH stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

