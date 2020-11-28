Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NATH stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
