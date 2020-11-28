Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 55.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

