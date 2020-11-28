Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

