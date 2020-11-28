MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTUAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

