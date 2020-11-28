MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

