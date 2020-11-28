Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. The partnership is constructing the Wink-to-Webster (W2W) pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, securing additional cashflows. The partnership recently reported better-than-expected third quarter results, supported by higher average tariff rates and lower operating costs.. The positives were partially offset by lower terminal throughput volumes. Notably, in the Rockies operations, the partnership’s gathering throughput declined 23% year over year in the September quarter. Moreover, in the Southwest and Bakken operations, the partnership’s third quarter gathering throughput declined 15% and 13%, respectively.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.95. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

