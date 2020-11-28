Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 392.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Mplx worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 136.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mplx by 30.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

MPLX opened at $21.66 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

