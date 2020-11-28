Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

