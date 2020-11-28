Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

