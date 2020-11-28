Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
EQT AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.