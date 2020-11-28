Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

