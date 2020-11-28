Morgan Stanley Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $156.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.92.

NYSE:VMW opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

