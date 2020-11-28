Morgan Stanley Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $41.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.