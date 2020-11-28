Morgan Stanley Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $83.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

