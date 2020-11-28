Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $829,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,213 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

