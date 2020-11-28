Morgan Stanley Lowers Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

