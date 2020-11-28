Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $304,376,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

