Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,020.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 947.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.10.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

