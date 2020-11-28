Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,108 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,751,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,661,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:AIG opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.