Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Dover stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

