Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 572,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.