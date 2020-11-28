Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $917,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $302.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $310.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.