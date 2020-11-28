Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $606,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $420,613,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 489.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

JD opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

