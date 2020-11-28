Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.