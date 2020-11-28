Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

