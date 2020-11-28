Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.