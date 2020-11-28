Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $245.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,536,304 shares of company stock worth $613,552,900. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

