Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

