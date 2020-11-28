Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

