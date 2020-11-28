Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $47.45 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

