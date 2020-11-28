Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

