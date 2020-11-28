Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

